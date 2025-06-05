Short film-making competitions seeking young talents launched

The 2nd season of the short film project called 'Kinh Van Hoa' (Kaleidoscope) and the third season of the Media24h film-making competition are seeking promising young talents with a passion for cinema.

The third season of the Media24h film-making competition, now in its third season, has attracted registrations from 56 teams, featuring young talents from more than 15 universities and colleges across Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring areas. Nguyen Tat Thanh University (NTTU) takes the lead with the highest number of 14 official teams, along with five additional teams comprising members from NTTU.

The competition is set to officially begin on June 7, featuring a range of activities including script drawing and training sessions, script evaluations, production skills workshops, and a 24-hour short film challenge, in which teams will produce 3- to 5-minute films. The event will conclude with a gala night showcasing the films and announcing the winners.

The contest offers a total prize pool of VND250 million (approximately US$9,600). The top prize includes a special three-day, two-night filmmaking trip to Singapore, mentored and professionally supported by industry experts.

The 2nd season of the short film project called "Kinh Van Hoa" (Kaleidoscope), under the theme “City Dwellers,” is open to a wide range of participants, from university students to aspiring young filmmakers.

The competition is accepting submissions through June 17, with the goal of selecting the 12 most outstanding scripts for professional training, film production, and post-production. The resulting short films, each under 10 minutes in length, will be screened and awarded at a special event scheduled for mid-August.

By Hai Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh