Ao dai week – a cultural highlight of Hue’s summer festival

The Hue Community Ao Dai Week 2025 will take place from June 6 to 15 in the central city with various activities including workshops, artistic and musical performances, and Ao dai shows.

A Vietnamese costume parade will be held as part of the festival, expected to be the largest-ever of its kind with thousands of participants in traditional costumes of the three regions across Vietnam.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

The Hue Community Ao Dai Week 2025 will take place from June 6 to 15 in the central city with various activities including workshops, artistic and musical performances, and Ao dai shows, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

Specifically, a special musical programme titled "Ao dai of Hue" is a prominent activity within the framework of the Visit Vietnam Year - Hue 2025. The program "Cultural Colours" will bring together domestic and international art troupes who will introduce traditional culture and costumes of East Asian countries.

A Vietnamese costume parade will be held as part of the festival, expected to be the largest-ever of its kind with thousands of participants in traditional costumes of the three regions across Vietnam.

In addition to Ao dai shows, people can visit a space showcasing the traditional making of Ao dai, a workshop about the use of Ao dai at schools, and an exhibition of paintings from a contest for children themed “Ao dai and Childhood”.

Other activities include an exhibition of works and an Ao dai collection, a show of Ao dai and Phuoc Tich ceramic products, and a countryside market combined with an Ao dai parade. Visitors can also take part in a flower and incense offering ceremony at Truong Thai Tomb, along with a commemorative parade for Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat and King Minh Mang.

The Hue Community Ao Dai Week 2025 is part of efforts to promote Hue as the capital of Ao dai, and also among a series of activities during the Visit Vietnam Year and Hue Festival.

Vietnamplus