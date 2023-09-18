National contest for lecturers of political schools opens in HCMC

The 8th national contest for lecturers of political schools in centrally-administered cities and provinces nationwide opened in HCMC on September 18.

The contest co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the HCMC Party Committee will run from September 20.

Attending the opening ceremony were Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo Member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Board Vu Thanh Mai; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

There were also Secretaries of the Party Committees of Can Tho City, Tuyen Quang, and Hau Giang provinces, namely Nguyen Van Hieu, Chau Van Lam and Nghiem Xuan Thanh.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the HCM National Academy of Politics highlighted the contest that contributes to improving and building the prestige of lecturers of Party schools. It is also an important forum for teachers to exchange and share experience in teaching methods, develop skills, and upgrade knowledge for their work.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the contest is a chance for teachers to affirm their work and strengthen the teaching and the study of political theory in the new situation.

It is the first time that the national contest for lecturers of political schools has been held at the HCMC Cadre Academy. The contest attracted 130 teachers from 63 political schools in centrally-administered cities and provinces, and three cadre schools of ministries and departments throughout the country.