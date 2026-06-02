Traffic management to be strengthened around Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital

Measures are being implemented to strengthen traffic safety and order along Nguyen Thong and Ba Huyen Thanh Quan streets in Xuan Hoa Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has requested that HCMC Eye Hospital coordinate with the municipal Road Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Center to study and propose solutions for improving traffic access to and from the hospital via surrounding roads, including Dien Bien Phu, Nguyen Thong, Tu Xuong, and Ba Huyen Thanh Quan streets.

On June 1, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Vo Khanh Hung, said that regarding traffic conditions around the City Eye Hospital in Xuan Hoa Ward, the department had requested coordination among the Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, the Xuan Hoa Ward People's Committee, the HCMC Eye Hospital, and the city’s Road Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Center to strengthen traffic safety and order in the area.

According to the Department of Construction, the objective is to ensure smooth traffic connectivity among the hospital’s medical examination and treatment facilities after the new campus at 54/1-56 and 54/2 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street is handed over and put into operation.

Earlier, on May 21, the Department of Construction chaired an on-site inspection with the participation of relevant agencies to review measures aimed at strengthening traffic safety and order along Nguyen Thong and Ba Huyen Thanh Quan streets in Xuan Hoa Ward.

According to Mr. Vo Khanh Hung, the Department of Construction has requested that HCMC Eye Hospital work with the Road Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Center to study and propose traffic access solutions for the hospital via surrounding roads, including Dien Bien Phu, Nguyen Thong, Tu Xuong, and Ba Huyen Thanh Quan streets. Traffic arrangements should ensure a balanced distribution of vehicle flows, reduce pressure on individual roads, and facilitate convenient access for patients seeking medical examination and treatment.

In addition, the hospital has been asked to study the allocation of land for the construction of an internal road connecting its access gates, while organizing and guiding vehicle movements within the hospital to minimize illegal stopping and parking on surrounding streets, which could adversely affect traffic conditions in the area.

The Department of Construction has also tasked the Road Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Center with coordinating and supporting the hospital in developing appropriate traffic management solutions. In addition, the department has requested the Traffic Police Division and the Xuan Hoa Ward People's Committee strengthen patrols, monitoring, and traffic control efforts and promptly detect and strictly handle violations related to traffic circulation and vehicle parking, thereby helping maintain traffic safety and order around the City Eye Hospital.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh