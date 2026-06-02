Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper launches "Radiant Golden Name" photo contest

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has launched the Rang ro ten vang (Radiant Golden Name) photo contest to capture the city’s dynamic transformation and the everyday stories that reflect its development, vitality and community spirit.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026), and one year after Ho Chi Minh City began operating under a two-tier local government model following administrative restructuring, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has officially launched the photo contest.

Over the past five decades, Ho Chi Minh City has continuously strengthened its role as Vietnam’s leading economic, cultural, educational, scientific and technological hub. As a driving force of innovation, the city has made significant contributions to national development while consistently taking on major responsibilities entrusted by the central government.

Since July 1, 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has operated under a new two-tier local government structure within an expanded development space. After one year of implementation, the administrative system has gradually stabilized, with a stronger focus on grassroots governance and improved services for residents and businesses.

This period of transformation offers abundant inspiration for photographers. Images of dedicated local officials assisting citizens with administrative procedures, bustling construction sites, busy industrial parks and seaports, and vibrant neighborhoods, schools, hospitals and traditional markets all reflect the city’s spirit of service, progress and solidarity.

For photographers, Ho Chi Minh City has never been more captivating. The administrative reorganization has brought new perspectives, revealing a blend of vibrant urban life, tranquil waterways, historic sites, and ambitious development projects that together tell the story of a city in motion.

Organizers believe that every photograph submitted can help tell the story of a city in transition, capturing the energy, resilience and aspirations that define Ho Chi Minh City today.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper invites professional and amateur photographers, photojournalists and Vietnamese citizens both at home and abroad to participate in the contest. Organizers hope to receive compelling, authentic and emotionally resonant images that document the city named after President Ho Chi Minh during its new phase of development, helping preserve valuable visual records for future generations.

Each participant may register under one name corresponding to their citizen identification and submit up to five single-photo entries via email to rangrotenvang@sggp.org.vn. Entries must be accompanied by the participant’s full name, citizen identification number, mobile phone number, bank account details, email address, contact information, and the title of the photograph, along with a caption of up to 150 words.

The submission period runs from 4:00 p.m. on June 2, 2026, to 4:00 p.m. on June 26, 2026.

The contest offers cash prizes, including one first prize of VND30 million (US$1,140), two second prizes of VND20 million (US$760) each, three third prizes of VND10 million (US$380) each, and ten consolation prizes of VND5 million (US$190) each. An award ceremony and exhibition featuring 30 shortlisted works is expected to be held at the head office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on July 1, 2026. The exhibition is scheduled to remain open for seven days.

Source: SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong