HCMC, Guangzhou strengthen cooperation in urban rail development

HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong received Mr. Lai Zhihong, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on June 1, as the two sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in urban rail development, logistics, and urban planning.

HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong receives Mr. Lai Zhihong, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.

At the meeting, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong expressed appreciation for Guangzhou's continued efforts to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with HCMC, particularly in infrastructure development and urban railway projects. He also congratulated Guangzhou Metro Group on opening its representative office in Vietnam, describing the milestone as a testament to the growing depth of cooperation between HCMC and Guangzhou.

Highlighting HCMC's development orientation, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong reaffirmed the city's commitment to creating favorable conditions for foreign investors, especially businesses from Guangzhou. He proposed that both sides prioritize cooperation in urban rail systems, logistics supply chains, and urban development planning.

Thanking HCMC for its warm reception, Mr. Lai Zhihong said the two cities possess significant untapped potential for collaboration. He noted that Guangzhou serves as one of China's key international transportation hubs and a major gateway for trade and logistics. Guangzhou Metro, he added, is among the country's most advanced urban railway networks.

HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong presents a commemorative gift to Guangzhou Vice Mayor Lai Zhihong.

Recognizing HCMC's growth potential, the Guangzhou Vice Mayor expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation in urban rail development while expanding ties in culture, trade, tourism, and healthcare.

The discussions reflected the growing momentum in relations between HCMC and Guangzhou as both cities seek to leverage their economic strengths and urban development expertise to foster mutually beneficial partnerships.

Later the same day, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong attended the inauguration ceremony of Guangzhou Metro Group's representative office in Vietnam, located in HCMC.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan