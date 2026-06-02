HCMC strengthens management of construction material prices for transport infrastructure projects. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 1, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Official Document No. 4558/UBND-DT on strengthening the management and stabilization of construction material prices to ensure the smooth implementation of construction investment projects, particularly key national projects and major works across the city.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the document was issued to implement the directions of the Ministry of Construction set out in Official Dispatch No. 4385/BXD-KTQLXD dated March 23, 2026, on strengthening the management and stabilization of construction material prices. It also aims to proactively respond to fluctuations in the construction materials market and ensure an adequate supply for public investment projects and key infrastructure works.

The city government has requested departments, agencies, and local authorities to continue strictly enforcing legal regulations on pricing, as well as directives issued by the Prime Minister concerning the management and stabilization of construction material, fuel, and input material prices. They have also been instructed to step up inspections and oversight efforts to prevent hoarding, stockpiling, price manipulation, and other practices that exploit market fluctuations to impose unreasonable price increases.

Under the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has been tasked with proactively monitoring market developments, collecting and processing information on construction material prices, and reviewing price fluctuations to advise the city on appropriate management measures. The department is also responsible for promptly updating, adjusting, and publishing construction material prices and construction cost indices in line with market conditions, particularly for materials experiencing unusual price volatility due to fluctuations in fuel costs.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Environment in reviewing demand for construction materials, with priority given to ensuring adequate supplies for key national projects, strategic investors and urgent public welfare works.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned to regularly review the reserves of mineral resources used as common construction materials, while expediting licensing procedures and increasing approved extraction capacities to meet growing demand.

In addition, the Department of Industry and Trade has been assigned to take the lead, in coordination with the Department of Finance, in strengthening market inspections and supervision, while strictly handling violations related to pricing regulations. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has been tasked with coordinating efforts to investigate and crack down on activities showing signs of criminal offences, including hoarding, stockpiling, and price manipulation.

For project management boards overseeing construction investment projects under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the city has required them to proactively forecast fluctuations in construction material prices, maintain strict control over investment costs, review ongoing contracts, and work closely with contractors to address difficulties. These measures are intended to ensure that projects and construction works are implemented on schedule and in full compliance with legal regulations.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh