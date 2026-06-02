HCMC issues guidance on using housing, land management software for resettlement

The HCMC Department of Construction has issued a document to relevant departments, agencies, and units regarding the implementation of guidelines for using and entering data into the Housing and Land Management Software for resettlement in the city.

The apartment complex at 2225 Pham The Hien Street, Chanh Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, is one of the resettlement housing projects where many residents have been allocated accommodation. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Construction, the software is designed to centrally manage the fund of housing and land for resettlement in the city, ensuring that data are unified, regularly updated, and synchronized with databases on public assets, land, and housing. It also integrates a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform to provide visual representations of resettlement sites, apartments, land plots, and surrounding amenities. In addition, the software consolidates resettlement demand arising from public investment projects as well as urgent relocation cases, including deteriorating apartment buildings and landslide-prone areas.

Regarding the management of beneficiaries eligible for resettlement allocations, commune-level People's Committees are responsible for updating approved resettlement plans, together with lists of residents entitled to resettlement units and the legal documentation for each case. The system automatically links residents' information with project data and displays detailed information such as the address being cleared, recovered land area, household size, and allocation eligibility criteria. Each household will also be assigned a unique identification code, enabling residents to log in and monitor the progress of their resettlement process online.

According to the Department of Construction, it has so far coordinated with the Housing Management and Construction Inspection Center and other relevant agencies to upload data on 11,366 apartments and land plots to the system, including 6,431 apartments and 4,935 land plots. Of these, 8,413 units remain vacant and have not yet been allocated or put into use, comprising 4,458 apartments and 3,955 land plots across the city.

However, the database remains incomplete, as it has yet to be fully supplemented with detailed information such as resettlement allocation decisions, unit sizes, floor levels, allocation methods, and illustrative images.

To ensure the software meets the requirements for official operation, the Department of Construction has requested commune-level People's Committees review and supplement the database with all actual images of the resettlement apartments and land plots. This is intended to ensure that information is displayed accurately and intuitively when residents log in to search for and select resettlement options.

The local authorities are also tasked with coordinating with and supporting the Housing Management and Construction Inspection Center in updating information and data on apartments and land plots that have not yet been physically handed over to the Center for management.

Meanwhile, the Housing Management and Construction Inspection Center has been instructed to urgently review, verify, and complete the data entry process, ensuring the accuracy and completeness of all remaining data categories and technical specifications for each apartment unit and land plot that has been assigned to its management under policies approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh