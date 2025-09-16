National conference discusses implementation of Politburo resolutions

A national conference on the dissemination and implementation of several Politburo resolutions opened in Hanoi on Tuesday, with Party General Secretary To Lam attending.

The documents comprise Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation, Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045, Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development, and Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on some breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health.

The conference is connected to sites nationwide, with the participation of more than 1.2 million delegates, and broadcast live on national television and radio channels.

General Secretary To Lam and delegates attend the conference at the main venue, National Assembly House, Hanoi.

Also attending the conference were Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong, Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (from the HCMC venue), Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, among others.

Prior to the conference, the delegates at the main venue in the National Assembly House visited an exhibition showcasing outstanding achievements in health care and education.

PM Pham Minh Chinh will deliver a presentation on the core contents of Resolution 71, along with the action program for its implementation.

VNA