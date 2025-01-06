National Assembly kicks off 2025 with key legislative agenda

The session, taking place over one and a half days, focused on reviewing four draft laws.

A view of the session (Photo: VNA)

The session, taking place over one and a half days, focused on reviewing four draft laws: the Digital Technology Industry Law, the revised Employment Law, amendments to the Law on Advertising and amendments to the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations.

As the country prepares to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly Standing Committee convened its first session of 2025 on Monday, setting the tone for an ambitious year ahead.

In his opening remarks at the 41st session held at the National Assembly House, Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the historic and festive atmosphere. He praised Vietnam’s achievements in 2024, including strides in socio-economic development, national defence, security and the political system reforms, which he said had laid a strong foundation for progress in 2025.

He also noted two moments of national pride leading into the new year, including the Vietnam men’s football team winning the ASEAN Cup 2024 and the successful conclusion of the Dien Hong Awards, celebrating excellence in journalism focused on the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils. These, he said, inspire optimism and renewed energy for the tasks ahead.

The session, which took place over one and a half days, focused on reviewing four draft laws: the Digital Technology Industry Law, the revised Employment Law, amendments to the Law on Advertising, and amendments to the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations. These are among ten legislative projects debated during the NA’s 8th session and have since undergone detailed review and revision.

The Standing Committee will also consider and approve two resolutions, one on procedures for deputies to meet with voters and another on promoting democratic practices within NA and People’s Council organisations.

In addition, the committee will review the December 2024 report on citizen petitions, outline plans for oversight on environmental protection since the 2020 Environmental Protection Law took effect and prepare for an extraordinary ninth session of the 15th National Assembly, scheduled for late February 2025.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man emphasised the need for innovation in legislative approaches, urging the delegation of technical matters to government decrees and circulars while focusing parliamentary work on overarching issues.

He stressed the importance of adhering to Regulation 178, issued by the Politburo, which ensures transparency and prevents corruption in legislative work.

He noted the significant tasks awaiting in 2025, especially during the first quarter, with an extraordinary session scheduled to discuss laws and resolutions focused on restructuring and streamlining the political system in line with Resolution 18.

This effort will involve revising key laws, including those governing the organisation of the NA, Government, and local authorities. Nearly 300 specialised laws and more than 4,900 related administrative documents will also be revised.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested the Standing Committee might need additional meetings to ensure thorough preparation for these legislative tasks.

He also outlined new initiatives for 2025, including high-profile forums such as the National Assembly Forum on Supreme Oversight and the Legal Forum, as well as specialised conferences for full-time deputies to enhance the quality of legislative and oversight activities.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged drafting agencies to engage fully throughout the legislative process to ensure the quality and longevity of laws. He called for stricter appraisals from the Ministry of Justice, more thorough reviews by the Government and better adherence to timelines for submitting legislative proposals.

The chairman also mentioned the Politburo’s newly issued Resolution 57 on advancing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The resolution mandates that the NA refine legal frameworks and strengthen oversight in these fields. On January 13, 2025, a specialised report on this topic will be presented at a nationwide conference.

He called on the Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment to collaborate closely with other agencies to deliver a high-quality report for the conference.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged Standing Committee members to focus their efforts, provide meaningful contributions and ensure the success of the 41st session.

VNA