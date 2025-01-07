Mekong Delta’s largest flower-growing district gears up for Tet

The cultivation and trade of flowers and ornamental plants for Tet have become the primary source of income for many households and ensure stable livelihoods for farmers in Cho Lach District, Ben Tre Province.

A farmer tends chrysanthemum flowers in Ben Tre Province’s Cho Lach District. (Photo: VNA)

Farmers in Cho Lach District, Ben Tre Province, are anticipating good profits from cultivating flowers and ornamental plants for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

They are busy tending their plants in preparation for the festival, which falls on January 29, 2025.

Situated on the riverine Minh Island, with a dense network of rivers and canals and a mild climate, the district is the delta’s largest producer of seedlings, flowers and ornamental plants.

According to its People’s Committee, more than 10 million pots of flowers and ornamental plants are being cultivated for the festival, including roses, marigolds, chrysanthemums, paper flowers, yellow ochna flowers, and bonsai trees.

Nguyen Quang Hung, a farmer in Vinh Thanh Commune, said his family has more than 150 yellow ochna trees, which are thriving due to favourable weather conditions.

“Unlike in previous years, when farmers had to wait for traders to place orders, I have already sold more than 40 yellow ochna trees in advance.”

They were sold to traders from the central region at an average price of VND1.6–1.7 million (US$63–67) per tree.

Huynh Lan, also from Vinh Thanh Commune, said her family had been growing yellow ochna trees for Tet for many years.

This year, she has cultivated around 100 Thu Duc yellow ochna trees and is optimistic about a successful season.

Other flowers and ornamental plants were also being purchased in advance by traders.

Nguyen Thi Hong Thu, who has grown over 2,500 pots of chrysanthemums in Vinh Thanh, said more than 80 percent had already been sold to traders.

A pair of pots fetches VND180,000 ($7), VND15,000 more than a year ago.

According to farmers, favourable weather conditions have ensured that the quality and appearance of the flowers and ornamental plants meet buyers’ expectations.

In addition to selling their products to traders, many farmers are also increasing their sales through e-commerce platforms and social media.

According to Nguyen Duc Minh, deputy chairman of the Cho Lach People’s Committee, flower and ornamental plant cultivation has been a distinctive strength of the district for nearly a century.

The district produces some 20 million pots of flowers and ornamental plants annually.

For Tet this year, artisans are creating ornamental plants in the shapes of the 12 zodiac animals, with a special focus on snakes, the zodiac sign for 2025.

Farmers have also increased their use of high-quality seeds and seedlings to boost production efficiency.

The Ben Tre Center for Seedlings, Flower and Ornamental Plants has provided 10,000 high-quality seedlings, mainly tissue-cultured chrysanthemum seedlings, to local farmers for Tet.

The number of households growing flowers and ornamental plants, and their output, has risen steadily in recent years, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The cultivation and trade of flowers and ornamental plants for Tet have become the primary source of income for many households and ensure stable livelihoods.

The province has 7,907 households engaged in this occupation, with Cho Lach accounting for 6,421.

Farmers in Cho Lach earned 20 - 30 percent profits from selling flowers and ornamental plants for Tet last year, according to the district Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The district will host the Cho Lach Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival from January 8 to 12.

The festival aims to showcase the district’s flowers, ornamental plants, culture, history, and landscapes to both domestic and international tourists while also promoting investment opportunities in the area.

