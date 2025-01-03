PM approves 300-hectare industrial park construction project in Dak Lak

The People's Committee of Dak Lak Province yesterday informed that the Prime Minister had approved the investment policy of Phu Xuan Industrial Park's infrastructure development investment project in Dak Lak Province.

Perspective of the Phu Xuan Industrial Park's infrastructure development investment project

The project covers more than 300 hectares, located in Ea Drong Commune, Cu M’gar District, Dak Lak Province, aiming at developing industrial park infrastructure. This project will operate for 50 years and be implemented within 36 months from the date of land handover.

The Government has assigned the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province to have the responsibility of directing the Provincial Industrial Parks Management Board to guide investors on progress, incentives and investment support according to the regulations.

Additionally, the province has to ensure transparent land recovery, compensation, resettlement and land use conversion without any arising disputes.

The Government also assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to supervise the appraisal and management of the project according to the Investment Law and related regulations. The selected investors are responsible for the legality and accuracy of their documents and must fully comply with the law during the implementation process.

The project is expected to contribute to local economic development and create favorable conditions for businesses to invest in the Central Highlands region.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong