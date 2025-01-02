Minister emphasizes skilled workforce for Vietnam's nuclear power program

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien emphasized that preparing a high-quality workforce in the fields of science and technology is crucial for successfully implementing the nuclear power program and upcoming projects in Ninh Thuan.

Speaking at the "Developing Human Resources for the Nuclear Power Program" conference on January 2 in Hanoi, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien affirmed that the decision to restart the nuclear power program, including the Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 projects, is a "right, timely, and appropriate" step in the current context. This move is essential to meet the growing energy demand, especially as traditional energy sources reach their limits.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the "Developing Human Resources for the Nuclear Power Program" conference on January 2 in Hanoi.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien noted that nuclear power is a clean, stable energy source capable of quickly reaching its designed peak capacity, making it a good fit for Vietnam’s carbon neutrality goal by 2050.

He pointed out that with hydropower potential exhausted, coal power contributing to high emissions, and renewable sources like wind and solar being dependent on natural factors, nuclear power presents an optimal solution.

Many countries, including those that once planned to phase out nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster, have now returned to nuclear energy development to meet the needs of high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and IoT.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien stressed that Vietnam has a significant advantage in nuclear power development, with 13-14 identified locations suitable for nuclear plants across the country. The long geographical stretch from North to South means that small-scale nuclear plants will meet energy needs in low-load areas and support optimal utilization of renewable energy resources.

The Minister also highlighted that a skilled workforce is key to the program's success. "Even with one or two plants, Vietnam will need thousands of engineers and technical staff. Expanding the program will require even more manpower, both for domestic needs and potential labor exports to the region," he said.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with leading efforts to coordinate with other ministries, sectors, and localities to prepare the necessary conditions for the Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 nuclear projects. The Ministry has proposed the establishment of a steering committee for nuclear power plant construction and recommended adding these plants to the National Power Development Plan 8.

The Ministry is also renegotiating with strategic partners like Russia and Japan, alongside Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Ninh Thuan Province, to continue smaller projects related to land clearance and resettlement.

According to the Ministry, State-owned companies like EVN and Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) will play a central role in developing power sources, particularly base-load power, to ensure national energy security.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan