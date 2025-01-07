Traffic volume on HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway surges by 12.4 percent

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) yesterday announced that the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway continued to receive the highest traffic volume.

The Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway needs to be expanded and upgraded soon. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The traffic volume reached 23.2 million vehicles in 2024, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the previous year.

The VEC also noted a frequent congestion on this expressway, particularly from Km12+000 to Km23+000 towards Ho Chi Minh City and from Km4+000 to Km12+000 heading to Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province.

In order to limit congestion and traffic accidents during the peak period of the upcoming Tet holiday, Vietnam Expressway Corporation has instructed the operational units and relevant ones to prepare traffic control and regulation plans.

Additionally, the units must closely coordinate with authorities to maintain security and order during toll collection, publicize a hotline number and ensure 24-hour operations in seven days responsiveness.

The VEC added that the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh Expressway has been exceeding its design capacity and was urgently in need of expansion. However, the funding plan for the expansion project has not yet been approved.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong