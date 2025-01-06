Party leader visits Corps 34, Brigade 15 in Gia Lai

Party General Secretary To Lam on January 6 visited officers and soldiers of Corps 34 and Brigade 15 under the Ministry of National Defence in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Party General Secretary To Lam visits officers and soldiers of Corps 34 in Gia Lai on January 6 (Photo: VNA)

Visiting Corps 34, which was established with the merger of Corps 3 and Corps 4, the Party chief, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, hailed the initial achievements that the unit has made so far, laying the firm foundation for it to forge its own glorious tradition in the new period.

In order to fulfill its future tasks, Party General Secretary To Lam asked Corps 34 to stick to the Party and State's orientations, policy, and laws regarding military and defense, with a focus on the resolution of the eighth session of the 13th Party Central Committee on the strategy to protect the Fatherland in the new context.

He noted Corps 34 to pay greater attention to political, ideological, and revolutionary traditional education for officers and soldiers while coordinating with relevant agencies and localities to enhance its combat capacity and civil defense.

The leader asked the unit to streamline operations into a modern and elite system for the new period and take careful precautions for the all-level Party congresses in the 2025-2030 tenure.

He requested the unit to coordinate with the armed forces in the locality to ensure a fancy, safe, and economical Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Visiting Brigade 15, an economic defense unit known for its strategic location and contributions to regional development, General Secretary Lam urged Brigade 15 to fulfill the three major roles in the military as a combat force, a working force, and a production force, while maintaining its loyalty to the Party, State, and people. He emphasized human-centered development, political education, and countering hostile narratives to protect the Party’s ideological foundation.

The unit has been asked to carefully undertake its dual mission of defense and socioeconomic development. It should increase its engagement in improving people's economic production and responding to disasters and epidemics while ensuring social security within the military.

The Party chief encouraged the Brigade to expand defense diplomacy and build peaceful, cooperative border relations with Laos and Cambodia.

On this occasion, he presented gifts to officers and soldiers of Corps 34 and Brigade 15, as well as 100 gift sets to policy beneficiary families and local community leaders.

Vietnamplus