PM urges choosing optimal solutions to political system re-organisation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today chaired the 7th meeting of the Government's steering committee for the review of the implementation of Resolution No. 18/NQ-TW adopted by the 12th Party Central Committee in 2017 which aims to continue reform and re-organise the political system to ensure that it is streamlined and operates more efficiently and effectively.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The steering committee reported that all 30 ministries, ministry-level and governmental agencies have submitted their organisational restructuring plans and summary reports on the resolution implementation as requested.

It also has issued guidelines to the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, ensuring that the re-organisation of the grassroots political system meets fundamental progress and requirements.

PM Chinh, who is also head of the Government's steering committee, directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to gather constructive feedback from its members and finalise a report before presenting it to the Central Steering Committee and the Politburo.

He commended the ministries and agencies for their swift efforts in advising the Government on issuing three key decrees related to policies and benefits for officials, public servants, employees, and army personnel involved in the political system restructuring, as well as incentives to attract and retain talents within various agencies and units of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations.

The ministries, ministry-level and governmental agencies were required to review legal documents for necessary amendments and supplements to align with the operations of restructured and re-organised ministries and agencies. Draft decrees defining their functions, tasks, and authority must be prepared for submission.

Under the PM's request, the restructuring of organisational apparatuses must go hand in hand with streamlining and improving the quality of public officials and employees. Addressing internal issues within agencies and units is crucial, ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of officials, public servants, employees, and workers are protected. Additionally, a decree on public asset management must be submitted to the Government promptly, providing a legal basis to tackle public asset-related issues during the restructuring process.

When it comes to the restructuring of state-owned economic groups and corporations, PM Chinh requested a careful examination of successful models, best practices, and effective approaches to identify optimal solutions.

The Government will directly manage only a select number of strategic groups that serve as core pillars of the national economy and act as tools for macro-economic management, he said, the remaining enterprises will be transferred to relevant ministries for management.

