PM calls for diplomatic activities to serve growth target

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center) and leaders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs chair a conference on tasks for the diplomatic sector this year. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Monday said that all of Vietnam's diplomatic activities must effectively serve the growth target of at least eight percent this year.

The PM made the remarks while chairing a conference on diplomatic efforts over the past year and outlining key directions and tasks for the foreign affairs sector this year, noting that the diplomatic sector's outstanding results have made crucial contributions to the overall achievements of the whole country.

Foreign affairs efforts have helped maintain a peaceful, stable and cooperative environment for development, harmoniously handling a number of emerging issues in relations with important partners.

The diplomatic sector closely coordinates with national defence and security, consolidating political trust and upgrading relations with partners, helping to create a positive global position.

The sector has continued to expand the scope and aims of diplomatic activities through economic, technological, and cultural diplomacy and by attracting resources from overseas Vietnamese.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for building a strategy to develop the sector in a professional, formal and modern direction. He noted that the sector had closely followed the Party's and the State’s guidelines and policies on foreign affairs and international integration.

The PM recognised the diplomatic sector for its efforts and achievements, adding that he hopes it will be more proactive and effective in advising the Party and State on flexible, appropriate and effective policy responses.

It will also be necessary for the sector to act as a vanguard in effectively exploiting commitments and agreements with partners, turning them into resources and material assets to serve the country's development.

The year 2025 is of particular importance, requiring efforts and breakthroughs to complete the goals and tasks set out in the Resolution of the 13th National Congress by successfully organising Party congresses at all levels for the 14th National Party Congress, the 135th anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh's birthday, the 95th anniversary of the Party’s founding and the 80th anniversary of the country’s founding.

Foreign affairs and diplomacy also face many challenges in flexibly adapting to all external fluctuations, maintaining open foreign relations with major countries, keeping a peaceful and stable environment for development and effectively exploiting favourable international conditions to serve rapid and sustainable economic growth.

To realise the country's 2025 goals and create momentum, strength and trust for people, businesses and international friends, the PM said that the diplomatic sector should focus on the key tasks and solutions identified by the Party and State.

In particular, the sector should strive to maintain and strengthen a favourable foreign position and promote and deepen relations with all countries to become more stable and sustainable, especially with major countries, neighbouring countries and traditional friends.

Diplomatic activities must also build new productive forces in the new context, such as semiconductor chips, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, internet industry, blockchain technology, the biomedical industry, new energy and new materials.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed the foreign affairs sector to effectively carry out its duties to promote economic diplomacy and the national image as well as consolidate a clean and strong Party.

He said he hoped that with the joint effort, solidarity and consensus of all levels and localities, the sector will overcome all difficulties and challenges to complete its assigned tasks.

Diplomacy will continue to achieve breakthrough results to be a bright example in the years to come, make practical and effective contributions, and create a foundation to bring the country firmly into a new era – an era of rich, civilised and prosperous development.

VNA