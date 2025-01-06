Vietnam's urban development efforts focus on enhancing housing security

Through ongoing urban development projects, Vietnam is actively working towards improving housing security for its population.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed Decision No. 28/QD-TTg promulgating the Plan to implement the Urban and Rural System Planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

The Government mandates that provinces and cities persist in executing urban development initiatives, including projects focused on urban technical infrastructure, climate change adaptation, smart urban development, digital transformation, and green transformation.

Additionally, efforts should be made to reduce emissions through urban development. Furthermore, development programs and projects aimed at ensuring housing security and advancing rural development must align with the national target program for new rural construction, as sanctioned by the relevant authorities.

Provinces and cities must adhere to the priority guidelines for urban and rural system development, as outlined in national, regional, and provincial plans approved by the Prime Minister. To foster efficient and compliant urban and rural development, they should actively seek private and other non-governmental investment sources to supplement public funding, ensuring that all development aligns with the established plans.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan