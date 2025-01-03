Gardeners in Mekong Delta worry about Tet flowers’ early flowering

Gardeners in the Mekong Delta’s flower-growing areas are worried as their flowers and ornamental plants have already begun to flower early before Tet.

In recent days, the Mekong Delta’s localities have experienced persistent unseasonal rain and cold weather, causing flowers and ornamental plants to early bloom and bear fruits as Tet is nearing.

Amid the flower bud-bearing stage, hundreds of farmers and gardeners have been worried about losing the Tet season.

Numerous multicolored raspberry daisies growers are worry about their reduced income for Tet due to early blooming.

In flower-growing areas of Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap Province such as Tan Khanh Dong, An Hoa and Tan Quy Dong, gardens of raspberry chrysanthemums originating from Korea have been flowering for over a week with vibrant purple, red and yellow colors.

At this time, the flower buds are opening up. However, due to the recent prolonged heavy rain, plenty of flower buds have bloomed already.

Some traders said that multicolored raspberry daisies are sold in the garden for about VND100,000 (US$3.9) to VND140,000 (US$5.5) a pot.

However, gardeners have lowered their prices because they fear that the flowers can bloom before Tet or after Tet.

Most traditional raspberry daisies-growing gardens in Sa Dec Flower Village have about ten percent of the total pots at risk of blooming after the Lunar New Year 2025.

For the Tet season, there are 100 hectares of flowers and ornamental plants in Sa Dec City, Dong Thap Province, with about two million pots of various flowers.

In Hau Giang Province, Chau Thanh District is the capital of growing yellow apricot blossom.

Many gardeners here said that some apricot gardens have bloomed early due to recent unseasonal rain. At the current time, they are urgently taking care to minimize the reduction in revenue.

According to the Hau Giang Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the area of vegetables for the Tet market is 2,600 hectares, down about six percent compared to the same period. As for ornamental flowers for Tet, Hau Giang farmers are expected to supply about 980,000 flower pots, down 11 percent compared to the same period.

By Thanh Nhon, Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong