PM serves as head of inter-agency steering committee for financial centers

Overview of the conference (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Government Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Da Nang City People's Committee held a conference on January 4 morning in Ho Chi Minh City to announce the Government's resolution issuing an action plan for implementing the Politburo's conclusion on building Regional and International Financial Centers in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center) presides over the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over the conference, along with the participation of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Minh Tri, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Secretary of the Da Nang City Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and other delegates.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung informed that for Conclusion No. 47-TB/TW of the Politburo on the Project to build the Regional and International Financial Centers, the Politburo has required relevant ministries, agencies and localities to demonstrate high political determination, great effort and decisive action in implementing this project.

This is identified as the responsibility of the entire country; therefore, the entire political system must involve in its implementation.

The Politburo required that the contents of the project must be implemented decisively, synchronously and consistently, with a strong spirit of innovation to make breakthroughs. Besides, agencies at all levels must coordinate closely and synchronously; and the tasks must be carried out according to the set schedule and roadmap.

Immediately after that, the Government issued Resolution No. 259/NQ-CP approving the action plan for the implementation of the Regional and International Financial Centers in Vietnam.

Delegates join the conference (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the same time, the Prime Minister signed decisions to establish and approve the operational regulations of the inter-agency steering committee on the Regional and International Financial Centers, aiming to unify direction, make major decisions and coordinate to ensure the smooth and consistent operation of the financial centers in accordance with the Politburo's directives.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh serves as the head of the inter-agency steering committee for the Regional and International Financial Centers in Vietnam, and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh is the Standing Deputy Head of the committee.

The deputy heads include Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong, Secretary of the Da Nang City Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang.

Other members of the committee include 14 leaders from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Justice, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Government Office, the Supreme People's Court, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Chairman of the Da Nang City People's Committee.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong