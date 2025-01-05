Main spans of Dai Ngai Bridge 2 officially joined

Dai Ngai Bridge 2’s main bridge connection ceremony was held on January 5 by the Project Management Board Unit 85 under the Ministry of Transport.

Delegates attend the Dai Ngai Bridge 2’s main bridge connection ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

After more than a year of construction, the main spans of Dai Ngai Bridge 2, crossing the Hau River on National Road 60 to connect the Mekong Delta provinces of Tra Vinh and Soc Trang, were joined.

The Dai Ngai Bridge project consists of two construction packages, including Package 11-XL, which began construction in October 2023, while Package 15-XL started in December 2024. The project has a total investment of nearly VND8,000 billion (US$315 million) sourced from the State budget.

The Dai Ngai Bridge project has a total length of 15.14 kilometers. It comprises five intersection points, Dai Ngai Bridge 1 across Dinh An Fairway and Dai Ngai Bridge 2 across Tran De Fairway.

The main spans of Dai Ngai Bridge 2, crossing the Hau River on National Road 60 to connect the Mekong Delta provinces of Tra Vinh and Soc Trang, are joined. (Photo: SGGP)

Dai Ngai Bridge 2 has a length of over 862 meters, a width of 17.5 meters, and consists of four lanes. The entire bridge has a total of 13 spans, with the main span being 330 meters long, constructed using cantilevers.

Dai Ngai Bridge 2 starts at Nam Song Hau National Road in Long Phu District, crosses Tran De estuary on the Hau River, and connects with Cu Lao Dung Island District.

Secretary of the Party Committee Soc Trang Province Lam Van Man speaks at the Dai Ngai Bridge 2 joining ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the Dai Ngai Bridge 2 joining ceremony, Secretary of the Party Committee Soc Trang Province Lam Van Man highly appreciated the efforts of the investors and contractors in joining the main spans of Dai Ngai Bridge 2 ahead of schedule.

He suggested investors and contractors make efforts to complete the construction of Dai Ngai Bridge 2 before April 30, 2025.

Tran De estuary in the Hau river (Photo: SGGP)

Dai Ngai Bridge is part of the coastal axis planning connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the coastal provinces of the Mekong Delta, linking seaports and coastal economic zones. This route has significant importance not only for economic development and the successful implementation of the maritime strategy but also for national defense and security in the southern coastal region.

By Tuan Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh