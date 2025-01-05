Top legislator offers Tet gifts to disadvantaged people, armed forces in Yen Bai

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on January 4 visited and handed over gifts to armed forces, families of revolutionary contributors, poor residents, and those affected by typhoon Yagi in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks while meeting local police officers in Yen Bai province on January 4. (Photo: VNA)

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Huy Tuan took the occasion to inform the NA leader of the province’s achievements last year. Yen Bai saw 113 out of its 146 communes meeting the new-style rural standards, the local per capita income hit VND56.3 million (US$2,214), and its multidimensional poverty rate declined to 8.67 percent, placing the province 6th among the 14 localities in the region.

Lauding such outcomes, Man said they contributed positively to the country’s overall progress. He noted that Vietnam fulfilled all of its 15 socio-economic targets, with State budget collection exceeding VND2 quadrillion, an annual increase of 19 percent,, and export turnover standing at about US$782 billion, the highest amount to date.

The top legislator called on the province to swiftly and effectively issue documents under its jurisdiction to implement the NA’s laws and resolutions as well as the Government’s decrees in accordance with the principles of decentralization and delegation. This approach aligns with the motto of local authorities decide, act, and take responsibility.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents a gift to Nguyen Trong Hung – a war veteran classified as 1/4 disabled - in Yen Bai province on January 4. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man also urged the province to comprehensively review its targets, especially challenging ones, and develop practical, effective solutions to fulfill its objectives in 2025. He stressed the importance of preparing documents, personnel, and organizational plans for local Party Congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 tenure, leading up to the 14th National Party Congress, in line with the Politburo's Directive No. 35.

Additionally, Yen Bai was requested to expedite the disbursement of funds for national target programs and maintain a focus on supporting policy-beneficiary families, revolutionary contributors, and impoverished households, ensuring they fully benefit from the Party’s and State's preferential policies.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman presented Tet gifts to officers and soldiers of the provincial Military Command; social policy beneficiaries, poor and near-poor households, disadvantaged families, and those affected by typhon Yagi in Yen Binh and Tran Yen districts and Yen Bai city.

Visiting the provincial Department of Public Security, Man presented 20 gifts to officers with disadvantaged backgrounds. He also visited Nguyen Duy Canh, whose house in Yen Bai City collapsed due to typhoon Yagi, and Nguyen Trong Hung – a war veteran classified as 1/4 disabled, offering them presents and encouragement.

