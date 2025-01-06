National

Binh Phuoc police hailed for performance in maintaining local security, order

Party General Secretary To Lam had a working session with the Department of Public Security of the southern province of Binh Phuoc on January 5.

Party General Secretary To Lam had a working session with the Department of Public Security of the southern province of Binh Phuoc on January 5, during which he praised the force's contributions to ensuring security and order for socio-economic development in the locality.

lam.jpg
Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)

With the contributions from the force, in 2024, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Binh Phuoc reached over VND61 trillion, an increase of 9.32 percent compared to 2023. Social investment capital rose by 13.01 percent, he noted.

General Secretary To Lam highlighted that 2025 is an important year in the implementation of the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the provincial Party Congress, as well as a year when the all-level Party congresses towards the 14th National Party Congress, requiring further efforts from the force to serve the events.

The leader urged the provincial public security force to take the pioneering role in streamlining its organisational apparatus, and show strong performance in political and ideological education for officials and soldiers of the force, building a pure, regular, elite, professional, and modern police force.

The force should strengthen administrative reform and digital transformation, while combining security efforts with socio-economic development, promoting the movement of all people joining hands in safeguarding national security, especially in mountainous and border areas, and developing a strong force of communal police.

Noting that Binh Phuoc is a border province with various ethnic minority communities, the Party chief asked the provincial police force to stay close to the people, maintain social order and safety, and ensure security stability. This is essential for fostering socio-economic development and affirming the police as a reliable support for the Party, Government, and the people of all ethnic groups in the region, he said.

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam presented gifts to police officers and soldiers of Binh Phuoc.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang also presented gifts to the Military Command and Public Security Department of Binh Phuoc.

Later the same day, General Secretary Lam and his entourage visited and presented gifts to the family of Duong Duc Thung, Hero of the People's Armed Forces, in Tien Thanh ward of Dong Xoai city.

VNA

Tags

Party General Secretary To Lam socio-economic development administrative reform digital transformation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn