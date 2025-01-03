National

All vehicles allowed to drive on both sides of Prenn Pass

On the morning of January 3, the Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province announced the implementation of a traffic diversion plan for the upgrade project of the route through Mimosa Pass.

From January 4 to January 24, the province will allow all vehicles, including trucks, to drive in both directions on Prenn Pass. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, from January 4 to January 24, the province will allow all vehicles, including trucks, to drive in both directions on Prenn Pass.

According to the Lam Dong Department of Transport, the launch of the traffic diversion plan aims to reduce traffic congestion on Mimosa Pass during the implementation of the project to renovate and upgrade the route through Mimosa Pass and some works on National Highway 20 and ensure the safety of road users.

Prenn Pass (Photo: SGGP)

The project for renovation and upgrading of the segment passing through Mimosa Pass and several structures along National Highway 20 in Lam Dong Province has a total investment of VND441 billion (US$17.3 million) from the State budget. According to the plan, the project is set to be completed and operational by the year 2024. However, due to problems in site clearance, the project has not been completed.

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh

