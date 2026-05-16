NA Vice Chairman urges no delays in key projects in Southeastern region

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Hong Dien requested localities not to allow delays in key projects in the Southeastern region.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

A working delegation of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, led by NA Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien, held a working session with Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh on the implementation of resolutions and conclusions issued by the Party and the National Assembly related to the goal of achieving double-digit growth and the development of nationally significant transport infrastructure projects on May 15 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the meeting were Vice Chairmen of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Nguyen Van Dung; leaders of Dong Nai City and Tay Ninh Province; and representatives from relevant departments, agencies, and units.

Delegation surveys progress of key transport infrastructure projects. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first quarter expanded by more than 8.27 percent. The city is currently focusing on developing growth scenarios for the coming quarters, coupled with the assignment of specific responsibilities to each department, sector, and locality.

Ho Chi Minh City has also issued an action program for the 2025-2030 period, aimed at accelerating public investment disbursement, removing obstacles facing businesses, and promoting new growth drivers such as the digital economy, science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

In terms of infrastructure development, the city has identified strategic transport projects with strong regional connectivity as top priorities, including Ring Road 3, Ring Road 4, Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, and a number of other inter-regional connectivity projects. Projects related to Long Thanh International Airport have been committed by investors to be substantially completed and put into synchronized operation in 2026.

However, the major challenge at present is the shortage of construction materials, which has affected the progress of several project components.

Delegates focused discussions on solutions to promote economic growth, emphasizing the need to improve the efficiency of public investment, enhance the investment climate, and strengthen regional connectivity in planning and infrastructure development. Coordination among localities was identified as a key factor in removing bottlenecks, particularly in interregional projects.

Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai called on the three localities to make greater efforts to achieve the double-digit growth target. He also stressed the need to prioritize focused and strategic investment to ensure the progress of key infrastructure projects, while paying attention to connectivity plans between Long Thanh International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in order to optimize the regional aviation infrastructure system.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien delivers concluding remarks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the working session, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien noted that several transport projects remain behind schedule, including Long Thanh International Airport, which may fail to meet the completion target of December 31, 2026. He also pointed out that connectivity infrastructure has yet to be synchronized, while Ring Road 3 continues to face difficulties related to the supply of construction materials.

He urged localities to continue reviewing planning schemes, clearly define responsibilities, focus on removing bottlenecks, and accelerate the implementation of key projects while ensuring quality, safety, and technical standards. At the same time, he emphasized the need to maximize the effectiveness of public investment in order to attract social investment and expand development space for the Southeastern region.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh