Urbanization rate in Vietnam projected to exceed 50 percent by 2030

The Ministry of Construction has issued a plan to concretize goals for planning, construction, management and sustainable urban development in Vietnam through 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

Accordingly, by 2030, the national urbanization rate is expected to exceed 50 percent, with approximately 1,000 to 1,200 urban areas.

At the same time, several national- and regional-level urban centers will be developed, meeting healthcare, education, training and cultural standards comparable to the average levels of cities in the top four ASEAN countries.

By 2045, Vietnam’s urbanization rate is expected to rank in the upper-middle group in ASEAN and Asia, with a target of building at least five cities of international stature.

Aerial view of Ho Chi Minh City’s urban landscape, showcasing rapid development and modern infrastructure along major transport corridors. (Photo: Pham An Duong)

The Ministry of Construction has assigned specialized agencies to study and pilot a megacity model based on integrated, multi-center planning linked with regional infrastructure and satellite cities. It also aims to develop Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City into modern global cities.

The plan also outlines key tasks, including developing high-quality human resources for urban development, improving the capacity of urban authorities at all levels, and establishing professional standards for urban management officials.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong