Drones, kites detected near Noi Bai Airport, disrupting multiple flights

Multiple flights were affected at Noi Bai International Airport on June 7 after pilots from Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air reported seeing kites near the airport shortly after departing from runway 11R.

Upon receiving the reports, the Approach Control Center at Noi Bai International Airport coordinated with relevant agencies to implement safety measures. The Noi Bai Air Traffic Control Tower temporarily suspended takeoffs while the area was inspected and assessed.

The incident disrupted seven flights, including two aircraft that had already started their engines and were waiting at parking stands, as well as five flights preparing for departure.

The disruption followed a similar incident on June 6, when a UAV was spotted at an altitude of around 1,400 meters near Noi Bai Airport.

Authorities inspect the site where kites were flown near Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: Noi Bai International Airport)

Authorities immediately launched inspections, verification procedures and area surveillance to ensure the absolute safety of flight operations. During the approximately 60-minute response period, 16 flights were delayed and required to wait before takeoff.

The Northern Airports Authority is working with relevant agencies and local governments to enhance public awareness of regulations governing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other flying objects among communities living near airports and airfields.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority has issued guidelines on the coordination, verification and handling of reports involving flying objects detected within airport no-fly zones and restricted airspace. The guidelines are designed to clarify the responsibilities of relevant agencies and strengthen the management of potential threats to aviation safety.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong