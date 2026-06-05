Workers are at the center of all activities: HCMC labor union leader

HCMC Labor Federation will continue reform with workers at the center of all activities, accelerate digital transformation, and build a modern, approachable union capable of timely identifying and resolving worker issues in every circumstance.

The statement was made by Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor in an interview with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

According to Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan, workers' primary expectation is that unions act substantively and protect their legitimate rights. "Therefore, we will continue to improve our representation, dialogue and collective bargaining to better defend workers' lawful and legitimate interests; and renew welfare work toward comprehensive and sustainable care", he said.

"Each union activity must deliver concrete benefits to members and workers so no one is left behind in the nation's new era," he said.

Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor currently oversees more than 23,000 grassroots trade unions, over 2.4 million union members and nearly 7.2 million workers, civil servants and employees.

"We regard this both as a pride and as a profound responsibility”, Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan says. He adds that the scale of the membership requires the federation to push a strong renewal of union activities toward being substantive, modern, professional and effective, to meet rising expectations of members and the city's development needs.

The federation notes that the workforce is changing rapidly under the influence of digital transformation, artificial intelligence and new employment models. As a result, it has prioritized accelerating digital transformation to build a modern, accessible union organization that can promptly identify and resolve worker issues.

Echoing directives from General Secretary and State President To Lam at the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, the federation has determined that digital transformation is now an essential requirement for unions in the new period. With Ho Chi Minh City's large union membership, traditional management methods struggle to deliver the accuracy, speed and timeliness needed.

Union bodies across the city are building a member database, digitizing grassroots union management, and applying online platforms for communication, listening to worker concerns and supporting members.

In the near future, he reveals that the federation plans to expand use of artificial intelligence in areas such as labor law advisory services, explaining policies to union members, data analysis to forecast labor-relations trends, and tools to help union staff perform tasks faster and more effectively.

At the 14th Vietnam Labor Union Congress (Photo: Q. Phuc)

Chairman Soi Ngoc Cuong of the Son La Provincial Federation of Labor says good welfare helps workers trust and stay with the union. Chairman Soi Ngoc Cuong of the Son La Provincial Federation of Labor He says what union members and workers want most is stable employment, rising incomes, and improved material and spiritual living standards. "I expect the congress to continue proposing effective measures to better address wages, welfare, social housing, worker housing and other essential living conditions for workers," he says. The Chairman of the Son La Provincial Federation of Labor notes proposals in the draft amendments to the Vietnam Trade Union Charter to reduce union fee contributions from 1 percent to 0.5 percent of the salary base used for social insurance, along with other provisions on union funding, have drawn significant interest and support from workers. He expresses confidence in the theme of the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor saying that with strong determination and renewed union organizations, members and workers will receive better care, strengthening their trust and attachment to the trade union. Chairwoman Le Thi Xoan of the labor union at Southern Resources and Environment Company Chairwoman Le Thi Xoan of the labor union at Southern Resources and Environment Company calls for rapid implementation of housing programs for workers. Following the 14th Vietnam Labor Union Congress, she says she felt the Party and State are paying close attention to workers’ material and spiritual lives in the country’s new development phase. She identified social housing as the most urgent issue for many workers. "Because of our sector’s nature, we often work outdoors in remote areas. Many young workers must move far from home, while their desire for stable lives, family formation and housing grows," she said. "We hope social housing programs will be implemented promptly and effectively, tailored to different groups, to meet the legitimate aspirations of union members and workers," she added.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan