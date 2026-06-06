Activities in response to World Environment Day simultaneously launched

In response to World Environment Day (June 5) and the 2026 Month of Action for the Environment, localities nationwide have simultaneously organized a range of practical activities, contributing to the creation of green, clean, beautiful landscapes.

The Hanoi People’s Committee organized a program in response to World Environment Day and the 2026 Month of Action for the Environment under the theme “Hanoi Joins Hands for Clean Air and Green Transport.”

At the event, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Bui Duy Cuong called on all 126 communes and wards across the city to simultaneously launch environmental sanitation campaigns, improve the urban landscape, address illegal dumping sites, clear drainage systems, and maintain green trees. He also urged stronger communication efforts to discourage waste burning and straw burning, as well as to limit the use of private vehicles and actively promote environmentally friendly modes of transport.

On this occasion, the Hanoi People’s Committee launched a Community-Based Environmental Monitoring System, a digital platform that enables residents to report, monitor, and provide information on environmental issues across the city.

On the same day, the Hanoi People’s Committee, in coordination with Amaccao Group, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Amaccao–Thanh Cong Waste-to-Energy Plant in Tung Thien Ward, Hanoi. The project has a total investment of approximately VND3 trillion (US$114 million), with a designed capacity to treat 1,000 tons of household waste per day using German waste incineration technology for power generation. The plant is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027, with an electricity generation capacity of 20MW, and will operate in sync with the Seraphin Waste-to-Energy Plant, gradually forming a modern waste treatment hub in the western part of Hanoi.

On the same day, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nghia Thanh Commune in Ho Chi Minh City launched a campaign emulating the movement “All People Join Hands to Protect the Environment for a Green, Clean, and Beautiful Vietnam” in the locality.

Following the launching ceremony, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the commune, together with local sociopolitical organizations and residents, carried out a tree-planting and environmental sanitation drive, planting 150 copperpod trees (Peltophorum pterocarpum) and collecting waste along roads, residential areas, public spaces, and irrigation canals. They also trimmed green trees obstructing visibility, contributing to traffic safety and helping prevent potential damage caused by tree falls during the rainy and storm seasons.

On this occasion, the Youth Union of Hoa Hoi Commune in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously launched environmental protection activities across 18 hamlets, with the participation of a large number of youth union members. The activities included tree planting, flower planting to improve the landscape, clearing overgrown vegetation, collecting waste, and cleaning roads, residential areas, and public spaces.

On the same day, a launching ceremony was held in My Thanh Neighborhood in Ben Cat Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Following the ceremony, all 13 neighborhoods in the ward simultaneously carried out environmental clean-up activities, collected waste, and improved the landscape of residential areas.

The launching ceremony marking World Environment Day (June 5) and the 2026 Month of Action for the Environment in Ben Cat Ward, HCMC (Photo: SGGP).

Meanwhile, the People’s Committee of Ho Tram Commune in HCMC held a ceremony responding to the 2026 Month of Action for the Environment and World Environment Day under the theme “Reducing Plastic Waste for Sustainable Tourism Development.”

At the event, local authorities called on residents to sort waste at source and reduce the use of single-use plastics. They also handed over three-compartment waste bins and organized a recycling exchange booth where recyclable waste could be traded for gifts. After the ceremony, delegates, youth union members, armed forces, and residents joined a cleanup campaign in Lang Sim Hamlet, working together to build a greener, cleaner, and more beautiful Ho Tram and promote sustainable tourism development.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh