Farmers' Union to expand lending for household groups, boost collective economy

The Vietnam Farmers' Union plans to prioritize loans for groups of farming households through the Farmers' Support Fund, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Luong Quoc Doan said.

Answering a question from a reporter of SGGP Newspaper about the development direction of the Farmers' Support Fund, Luong Quoc Doan who was re-elected Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union for the 2026–2031 tenure today said something about this matter.

Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Luong Quoc Doan (C) at this afternoon's press brief (Photo: Anh Tho)

Addressing a query regarding the strategic direction of the Farmers' Support Fund, Chairman Luong Quoc Doan highlighted the fund's proven track record as an effective operational model with a remarkably low non-performing loan ratio.

Chairman Luong Quoc Doan emphasized that the fund serves as a vital tool for organizing members and fostering collective economic development. He revealed that the union will provide loans primarily to groups of households. This is a key solution to achieving one of the union’s four breakthrough tasks for the new term including promoting cooperation and linkages in agricultural production.

The Central Farmers' Support Fund currently operates with a capital base of over VND600 billion (US$22.77 million). In alignment with the Prime Minister's Decision 1081/2025 and a recently submitted proposal, the union aims to increase the fund's charter capital to VND2 trillion by 2030.

To meet this goal, the union plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance to secure additional capital allocations and mobilize support from officials, members, and the business community to further bolster resources.

Beyond group lending, the union is actively researching new support mechanisms for high-achieving agricultural producers and small-scale agri businesses. This initiative is designed to align with the Politburo's Resolution 68-NQ/TW (dated May 4, 2025) concerning the development of the private economic sector, ensuring that the union remains a catalyst for professionalization and growth in Vietnam's rural economy.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan