Digital transformation empowers farmers to capture value and control markets

By leveraging smartphones, e-commerce platforms, and agricultural technology, farmers across Vietnam are breaking free from traditional middleman reliance, professionalizing their production, and connecting directly with consumers.

Ngo Thi Minh Trinh, Secretary of the Ea Knuec Commune Party Committee, and local farmers in Dak Lak Province livestream durian sales as part of efforts to expand market access for agricultural products. (Photo: Mai Cuong)

In recent years, digital transformation has steadily revolutionized agricultural production and business practices. From vast fields and orchards to specialized cultivation zones, a growing number of farmers are embracing digital tools to produce, market, and distribute their products.

Cho Lach growers go live, cut out middlemen

In Cho Lach Commune, Vinh Long Province, a prominent hub for flowers and ornamental plants in the Mekong Delta, gardeners are shifting from a passive "wait-for-the-trader" mindset to proactively seeking customers in the digital space. During the lead-up to the 2026 Lunar New Year, livestream sessions organized by local authorities and e-commerce partners attracted tens of thousands of viewers. For many, it was their first time presenting products directly on camera, allowing them to secure orders right from the field.

Tang Thi Cam Nhung, an ornamental apricot grower in Cho Lach, shared that her sales were once entirely dependent on traders. Since learning to use social media for promotion, she has maintained year-round sales, reaching customers across various provinces. During peak periods, she receives dozens of online orders daily, significantly boosting her revenue.

According to local growers, the greatest benefit of livestreaming is not just sales, but price transparency. As multiple gardens participate in live sessions, customers can compare designs, quality, and prices. This fosters a competitive environment centered on product quality rather than middleman manipulation, significantly reducing the "price squeezing" typical of traditional trade and giving growers greater control over their pricing and supply schedules.

Tran Huu Nghi, Vice Chairman of the Cho Lach People's Committee, noted that livestreaming shortens the supply chain. Gardeners now directly present their products and negotiate prices, effectively expanding their market nationwide.

Central Highlands farmers turn crops into smart, traceable exports

In Dak Lak Province, digital transformation has become a standard tool. From coffee zones in Krong Buk and Cu M’gar to the durian heartlands of Krong Pac, farmers are utilizing electronic logs, QR traceability codes, and e-commerce platforms to increase the value of their crops.

A prime example is the Helena Sustainable Agricultural Cooperative in Krong Buk. Members have transitioned from experience-based farming to digital management. All data, comprising fertilization, pesticide use, and harvest timing, is logged on an electronic system, ensuring clear traceability to meet the rigorous demands of buyers and exporters. Huynh Dan, a member of the cooperative, reported that since adopting smart irrigation and advanced cultivation processes, economic efficiency for members has increased 2 to 2.5 times.

In Da Nang, digital technology has deepened its reach into production management. At the High-Tech Agricultural Joint Stock Company in Hoa Vang Commune, the "Farm on Smartphone" model allows managers to check soil moisture, nutrient levels, and harvest schedules with a few taps. One laborer can now manage thousands of square meters of crops.

Additionally, the "Hoa Vang Green" digital ecosystem acts as a transparent digital diary, certifying production standards such as VietGAP and PGS, and connecting farmers directly to consumers.

Technology has even conquered the rugged terrain of Central Vietnam. At the Rung Bao Agricultural Cooperative in Que Son, Truong Van Arin has implemented an Israeli-standard automatic drip irrigation system for over 3 hectares of guava and plum trees. By combining administrative data with "water-retention" techniques, he can induce year-round flowering, effectively mitigating the common cycle of "bumper harvests leading to price crashes."

Initiatives like the "Dak Lak Online Agricultural Market," launched by the Dak Lak Farmers' Union in 2023, provide a dedicated e-commerce platform for farmers and cooperatives. It allows producers to tell their brand stories, find partners, and expand their market reach, signaling a broader shift toward a transparent and tech-driven agricultural future.

Farmers go digital as associations turn produce into e-commerce powerhouses

Over the years, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have regularly collaborated on programs to support farmers in digital transformation, bringing agricultural products to the online market. Numerous training courses have been organized to guide farmers and cooperatives in building online stores on e-commerce platforms, applying livestreaming for sales, managing orders, promoting products, and building digital brands.

According to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in 2025, the ministry coordinated the organization of over 100 training courses on e-commerce and digital transformation for nearly 10,000 participants, including officials, businesses, cooperatives, and production and business establishments. Through these hands-on training sessions, many farmers have been guided in bringing their products to domestic and international e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Voso, Amazon, and Alibaba, contributing to expanding markets and increasing the value of agricultural products.

According to Chairwoman Le Thi Minh Tam of the Da Nang City Farmers' Association, the association is undergoing a strong transformation, shifting from representing the interests of its members to directly leading them in innovating their livelihoods. The association has acted as an economic hub through activities such as credit guarantees, establishing revolving funds, and providing production capital support.

Simultaneously, it has focused on rejuvenating its staff and enhancing their capacity to access digital technology to develop smart agriculture in the new era.

According to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association, during the 2023-2026 term, the association at all levels transferred scientific and technological advancements, high technology, and new technologies to over 2.8 million members, supporting the construction of over 4,900 model projects.

In addition, more than 607,000 farmer households were supported in participating in e-commerce platforms, exceeding the term's target by 21.5 percent and over 6.5 million members and farmers used social media to update their knowledge and learn about advanced production processes.

Ms. Bui Thi Thom, Vice President of the Vietnam Farmers' Association, stated that the content and methods of the association's activities are continuously being reformed, shifting from mobilization to leadership, support, and companionship with farmers. Improving production and business skills, applying science and technology, and digital transformation are among the important tasks aimed at building a farming class that meets the development requirements of the new era.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan