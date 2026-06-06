Top leader calls for new mindset to promote the elderly's role in development

The elderly should be viewed not merely as policy beneficiaries but as participants in development, with conditions created for them to continue making contributions according to their health, abilities, experience and aspirations.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the gathering on June 5. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a fundamental shift in mindset on ageing policies, stressing that older persons should be regarded not only as beneficiaries of social welfare but also as active contributors to national development.

Addressing a gathering of 85 outstanding elderly representatives from across the country on June 5 to mark the 85th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnamese Elderly (June 6, 1941–2026), the top leader said Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with great aspirations.

In this context, he said, policies for older persons should move beyond care and support towards both caring for and promoting their role. The elderly should be viewed not merely as policy beneficiaries but as participants in development, with conditions created for them to continue making contributions according to their health, abilities, experience, and aspirations.

The leader emphasised that a nation’s development level is measured not only by economic growth and modern infrastructure but also by the quality of life of its people and whether older persons can live happily, receive proper care and respect, and continue making meaningful contributions to society.

He noted that the 85 delegates attending the event are exemplary individuals representing millions of elderly Vietnamese nationwide. Despite coming from different backgrounds and fields of activity, they share patriotism, community responsibility, exemplary conduct within their families, and a strong desire to continue dedicating themselves to society.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the elderly representatives at the gathering in Hanoi on June 5 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that dedication to the country does not end with retirement. Older persons contribute knowledge, experience, prestige, and example, helping preserve family traditions, strengthen community cohesion, and inspire younger generations.

He commended generations of elderly Vietnamese people for their valuable contributions over the past 85 years. He praised the Vietnam Association of the Elderly at all levels for protecting members’ rights and legitimate interests and implementing practical initiatives that help strengthen national solidarity and build a compassionate society.

The leader urged ministries, sectors, localities, the association, and society as a whole to further improve policies for older persons in a comprehensive, humane, and modern manner that effectively responds to population ageing. Policies, he said, must better safeguard the rights and lawful interests of the elderly while enabling them to continue contributing their wisdom, experience, and prestige to society.

He also called for improved health care, social security, and services for older persons, particularly disadvantaged ones, those living alone, and residents in remote, mountainous, and ethnic minority areas, so that no senior citizens are left unattended or behind during the national development journey.

The General Secretary and President also underlined the need to create favourable conditions for older persons to contribute to the Party and administration building; promote traditional values; participate in grassroots mediation; maintain security and social order; build civilised lifestyles; and strengthen the great national solidarity.

Reaffirming that caring for the elderly is a shared responsibility of the Party, State, society, communities and families, he expressed confidence that Vietnam’s elderly people will continue lending their patriotism, sense of responsibility, and wisdom to national construction and defence, thereby helping build a prosperous, civilised and happy nation.

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