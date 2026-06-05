Labor productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

Improving labor productivity is both an urgent need and a key driver of fast and sustainable growth as Vietnam targets double-digit economic expansion in the new development phase, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Workforce quality, digital skills, adaptability

PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at a discussion session with delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress in Hanoi on June 5, PM Le Minh Hung acknowledged the thoughtful, constructive, and practical contributions made by the delegates, stressing that their remarks reflected the voices, concerns, and aspirations of nearly 10 million union members and workers across the country.

He said these contributions at the event reflect immediate workplace concerns while also helping tackle strategic national challenges, thereby reaffirming the vital role of trade unions and the working class in accompanying the Party and State in achieving socio-economic goals, boosting productivity, and ensuring social welfare.

The Government will instruct relevant agencies to fully absorb all suggestions for consideration, thus creating conditions that give workers greater job security, he added.

According to him, the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution calls for a fundamental shift to a growth model driven by productivity, workforce quality, sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation. Labor productivity, he noted, is a composite gauge of resource efficiency, growth quality, and national competitiveness.

The Government is finalizing a national labor productivity improvement scheme to submit to the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in June, which defines productivity as the engine of fast, sustainable growth.

Boosting national productivity must start with workforce quality, one of three strategic breakthroughs, he said, adding that priority must be given to vocational training and support for workers to upgrade professional and digital skills and adapt to new production models.

The Government pledges to work with companies on sci-tech and digital transformation while crafting policies for digital skills training, new occupational skills, retraining, and career transitions to secure sustainable employment, he said. It has also tasked the Ministry of Education and Training with studying a more flexible training model aligned with market demand, especially in high-tech, strategic industries, and the digital economy.

On wages, income, working conditions, and hours, he called on ministries and agencies to refine mechanisms and policies, stressing that workers must have safe workplaces, live in civilized communities, and be shielded from new risks.

Better living and working conditions to lift productivity

PM Le Minh Hung congratulates the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor. (Photo: SGGP)

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

Special focus should go to social infrastructure for workers and families, including housing, schools, childcare, healthcare, and cultural and sports facilities, he said.

Following major Party and State policies, the Government is pushing ahead with rental housing solutions, especially in localities with large industrial zones and dense worker populations. A key shift, he noted, is moving from an emphasis on “home ownership” toward ensuring the “right to housing”. For workers unable to buy homes, the State will facilitate long-term, stable, affordable rentals in safe environments.

From 2026, regular health screenings or free check-ups will roll out gradually for citizens, including workers. Assessments will follow, particularly for priority groups, to design mechanisms combining treatment, health insurance, budget funds, and socialized financing for effective care.

The Government, he said, will continue fine-tuning policies to improve the business climate, support corporate development, and create sustainable employment, while also prioritizing social security in housing, vocational training, occupational safety, healthcare, and education.

PM Le Minh Hung also asked trade unions to further uphold their representative role, increase dialogue and collective bargaining, and better care for members’ material and spiritual well-being.

He expressed his hope that trade unions remain a trusted bridge among the Party, State, enterprises, and workers and backed the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor's post-congress emulation movement. “Skilled labor, high productivity, better income”, calling it a practical initiative to launch widely at the grassroots level.

Vietnamplus