Administrative procedures cut, simplified to be published online

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has issued Official Dispatch No. 596/TTg-CDS on continuing the delegation of authority and the reduction and simplification of administrative procedures and business conditions.

A resident in Vinh, Nghe An preparing for an administrative procedure at her local People's Committee. The Prime Minister has requested that administrative procedures that have been reduced or simplified be made public on the National Database of Administrative Procedures. — VNA/VNS Photo

The dispatch states that in implementing Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW dated April 2, 2026 of the 14th Party Central Committee on the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan, national finance, public debt management and medium-term public investment, linked to the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, the Government on April 29 issued 11 resolutions on cutting, decentralising and simplifying administrative procedures, business conditions, and conditional business lines. The Prime Minister subsequently directed ministries, agencies and localities to implement these resolutions.

Based on Report No. 361/BC-BTP dated May 26, 2026 by the Ministry of Justice on the implementation of the 11 government resolutions, and recommendations from the Government Office, the Prime Minister instructed the ministries of Health; Education and Training; Construction; Industry and Trade; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Science and Technology; and the State Bank of Vietnam to review the delegation of authority for administrative procedures under their management.

They are required to further decentralise procedures within their authority or propose amendments to legal documents to expand delegation, aiming to meet the targets set out in Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW.

The ministries of Finance and Science and Technology were tasked with reviewing administrative procedures and business conditions associated with conditional business lines that have already been reduced, in order to ensure further substantive cuts in line with directives from the Party and Government.

The ministries of Health; Education and Training; Ethnic and Religious Affairs; Foreign Affairs; Agriculture and Environment; Industry and Trade; Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Science and Technology were instructed to urgently issue, or submit for issuance, legal documents needed to implement previously approved plans, including the delegation of 69 administrative procedures, the reduction of 31 procedures, the simplification of 24 procedures, and the removal of 82 business conditions that remain outstanding.

The PM also requested ministries and ministerial-level agencies to announce the administrative procedures that have been reduced or simplified under the 11 resolutions and update them on the National Administrative Procedures Database. They are required to restructure relevant processes for integration into the centralised administrative procedure settlement information system and the National Public Service Portal.

The deadline is June 5 for the eight resolutions issued on April 29 and related circulars, and June 10 for the remaining three resolutions. Ministries must also configure and provide decentralised and simplified administrative procedures in accordance with the 11 resolutions.

Relevant ministries and agencies are required to report implementation results to the Ministry of Justice by June 12.

Provincial and municipal People's Committees were instructed to report to the Ministry of Justice on resource allocation and organisational arrangements for handling administrative procedures delegated from the central level, as well as any difficulties and recommendations, by the same deadline.

The Ministry of Justice will continue coordinating with ministries and agencies to review and update data on administrative procedure reforms and business condition reductions, ensuring consistency and accuracy. It will compile implementation results and submit a report to the Prime Minister by June 15.

VNA