NA Standing Committee grills finance, foreign ministers

The National Assembly Standing Committee started a Q&A session on finance and foreign affairs on March 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, as part of its ongoing 31st sitting.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The session is broadcast live nationwide on the Vietnam Television and the Vietnam NA Television channels.

Under the direction of NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai in the morning, lawmakers will direct their questions to the Finance Minister, including the management and oversight of insurance business activities and services, particularly in the life insurance sector; the evaluation and licensing procedures for financial service companies, the enforcement of laws surrounding lottery, betting, casinos, and electronic gaming with prizes; customs procedures and supervision; the fight against smuggling and illegal cross-border goods transportation; and price management and determination for State-priced goods and services.

In the afternoon, under NA Deputy Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh's guidance, the session will shift its focus to issues under the management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Questions posed by lawmakers will cover a broad spectrum, including strategies for Vietnamese citizen protection abroad, addressing legal violations committed by both Vietnamese citizens abroad and foreign nationals within Vietnam, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese fishermen; the implementation status of bilateral and multilateral agreements, with a specific emphasis on measures to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation; support mechanisms to expand Vietnam’s export markets and assist Vietnamese firms in avoiding fraud; promoting Vietnam's tourism industry to the world, including visa exemptions for foreign tourists; and initiatives to combat corruption and other negative practices in diplomatic activities, among others.

During the session, several Government members will provide detailed explanations and clarifications on the issues raised by lawmakers.

