NA delegation proposes relocating 400 households near Vinh Tan power plants

NA delegation inspects environmental protection at Vinh Tan Power Center.

A National Assembly supervisory delegation led by Mr. Le Quang Huy, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment, conducted an inspection of environmental protection policies and laws at the Vinh Tan Power Center and held a working session with the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee on environmental management at the Vinh Tan thermal power plants on September 16.

Located in Vinh Hao Commune, Lam Dong Province, the Vinh Tan Power Center comprises four operational thermal power plants—Vinh Tan 1, Vinh Tan 2, Vinh Tan 4, and Vinh Tan 4 Extension—with a combined generation capacity of 4,284 MW.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, operations at the plants still release dust and coal ash (with visible black particles) into the surrounding environment, especially during the northeast monsoon season, when strong gusts and swirling winds occur between November and April. Monitoring data have also revealed periods when noise levels exceeded permissible thresholds. Despite efforts to expand the consumption of coal ash and slag, more than 11.5 million tons remain stored across two disposal sites.

Vinh Tan Power Center in Lam Dong Province

In response, the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee recommended that the supervisory delegation propose that the Government assign the Ministry of Industry and Trade to lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the provincial authorities, and relevant units, a comprehensive review and adjustment of the Vinh Tan Power Center’s planning. This would include designating a lead agency to prepare and implement a relocation plan for around 402 households currently living near the plants. The relocation project is estimated to cost about VND803 billion.

In the long term, plant operators are required to adopt measures to control dust, coal ash, and noise emissions so as not to affect nearby residential areas, particularly during periods of extreme weather.

The supervisory delegation acknowledged the progress made by the Vinh Tan plants in environmental protection. However, it pointed out several outstanding issues that must be addressed, such as the spread of dust and coal ash into surrounding areas, delays in implementing some environmental infrastructure projects that still fall short of standards, and difficulties in consuming and recycling coal ash and slag.

Mr. Le Quang Huy, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment, urged the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee to promptly coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to strengthen oversight of plant operations, publicly disclose monitoring results for community supervision, and swiftly report on progress and propose concrete solutions for the relocation and resettlement of affected households.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan