NA Chairman sets off for official visit to Russia

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking delegation of the legislature left Hanoi on September 8 morning for an official visit to Russia.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man leaves Hanoi on September 8 morning for an official visit to Russia where he will also co-chair the 3rd meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. (Photo: VNA)

He will co-chair the 3rd meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee during the three-day visit.

The trip from September 8-10 is made at the invitation of Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin, and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko.

The top legislator is accompanied by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, Chairman of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians Group; Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Chairman of the Vietnamese Sub-committee of the Vietnam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation; NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong; Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha; Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh; Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh; Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy; Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Defence and Security Le Tan Toi; Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan; Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Vo Minh Luong; Deputy Minister of Public Security Lt. Gen. Le Quoc Hung, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi. Leaders of NA agencies, ministries, sectors, and localities also join the delegation.

This is the first official visit to Russia by Man in his capacity as NA Chairman and also the first trip by a key leader of the Vietnamese Party and State in 2024. It follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam in June.

The visit is one of the practical and effective activities aiming to concretize the Joint Statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership, on the basis of the 30-year achievements of implementing the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia. It also aims to realize cooperation orientations reached in the phone talks between Party General Secretary and President To Lam and President Vladimir Putin on August 8, 2024.

The trip is expected to contribute to promoting and strengthening the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in general and the close ties between the Vietnamese NA, and the State Duma, and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia in particular.

