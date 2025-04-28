NA Chairman pays tribute to fallen heroes in Quang Tri province

Chairman Tran Thanh Man expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for the great sacrifices of the fallen heroes who gave their youth and sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation and the happiness of the people.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers incense in tribute to fallen combatants at the Road 9 Martyrs' Cemetery in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man offered incense and flowers at the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery and the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri province on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Reunification of Vietnam (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Chairman Man expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for the great sacrifices of the fallen heroes who gave their youth, courageously fought, and sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation and the happiness of the people.

Chairman Man and his delegation pledged to live, learn, and work in a manner that honours the sacrifices made by the people and soldiers across the country. They emphasised their commitment to focusing on the successful completion of the upcoming ninth NA session, including efforts to amend and supplement the 2013 Constitution and related laws, paving the way for the country's development in the new era.

The Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery, located in Linh Truong commune, Gio Linh district, Quang Tri province, is the resting place of over 10,000 martyrs, mostly from the 559th Brigade of the Truong Son Army Corps, who sacrificed their lives during the anti-US war for national independence.

The Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery, situated in Dong Ha city, Quang Tri province, is the final resting place of over 10,800 fallen soldiers from across the country, who fought, served in combat, and heroically sacrificed their lives on the Road 9 Front, in Quang Tri battlefield, and in neighbouring Laos during the war.

VNA