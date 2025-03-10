My Thuy intersection project for Phase 3 in Thu Duc City to commence on March 14

The My Thuy intersection construction project for the third phase in Thu Duc City will commence on March 14.

The project is expected to be completed and put into the operational period by April 30, 2026.

The information was provided by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc.

At My Thuy intersection (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The project focuses on the construction of an overpass branch towards Ring Road No. 2 and triple right turn lanes of Ky Ha 3 Bridge.

The total investment for three-phase construction amounts to VND1,361 billion (US$53.3 million). Of which, the third phase accounts for approximately VND312 billion (US$12.2 million), and land clearance and compensation costs are estimated at VND1,624 billion (US$63.6).

The project aims to enhance traffic capacity at the intersection, reduce congestion, and meet the growing demand for freight and passenger transport, particularly in the Phu My Bridge and Cat Lai Port areas.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong