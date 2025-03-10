Ho Chi Minh City

My Thuy intersection project for Phase 3 in Thu Duc City to commence on March 14

SGGP

The My Thuy intersection construction project for the third phase in Thu Duc City will commence on March 14.

The project is expected to be completed and put into the operational period by April 30, 2026.

The information was provided by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc.

nut-giao-my-thuy-1-8050-932.jpg
At My Thuy intersection (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The project focuses on the construction of an overpass branch towards Ring Road No. 2 and triple right turn lanes of Ky Ha 3 Bridge.

The total investment for three-phase construction amounts to VND1,361 billion (US$53.3 million). Of which, the third phase accounts for approximately VND312 billion (US$12.2 million), and land clearance and compensation costs are estimated at VND1,624 billion (US$63.6).

The project aims to enhance traffic capacity at the intersection, reduce congestion, and meet the growing demand for freight and passenger transport, particularly in the Phu My Bridge and Cat Lai Port areas.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

My Thuy intersection project for Phase 3 Thu Duc City HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board freight and passenger transport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn