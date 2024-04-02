Multiple places hit 40-Degree-Celsius heatwave

According to the meteorological agency, many places in the Northern and Central regions have experienced scorching temperatures exceeding 40-41 degrees Celsius and will continue to be intense on the 2nd and the 3rd of April.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on the 1st of April, areas from Son La, Hoa Binh to Thanh Hoa, and Thua Thien Hue have experienced intense heat, particularly severe with common highest temperatures of 37-40 degrees Celsius.

Some places have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, such as Phu Yen (Son La) at 41.6 degrees Celsius, Vinh (Nghe An) at 40.2 degrees Celsius, Ha Tinh at 40.5 degrees Celsius, Ba Don (Quang Binh) at 40.2 degrees Celsius, and Dong Ha (Quang Tri) at 40.2 degrees Celsius. These areas are experiencing extremely hot weather, with humidity ranging from 30 to 45 percent.

There is a heatwave in the area from Da Nang to Phu Yen, with some places experiencing particularly intense heat reaching commonly between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. Some areas are even hotter, such as Ba To (Quang Ngai) at 38.2 degrees Celsius and Son Hoa (Phu Yen) at 38.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are typically between 50 to 55 percent.

In the Southern region, the heatwave persists, with temperatures commonly reaching between 35-36 degrees Celsius and some places exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels range typically from 45 to 55 percent.

It is forecasted that on April 2 and 3, Son La, Hoa Binh, and regions from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue will continue to endure scorching temperatures, with conditions as intense as they were on April 1. From Da Nang to Phu Yen, there will be blistering heat, with some areas experiencing particularly severe conditions, commonly reaching between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius and even surpassing 39 degrees Celsius in some places. Humidity levels will range from 35 to 40 percent.

In the Southern region and other parts of the Northern region, heatwaves will prolong, with temperatures typically ranging between 35-37 degrees Celsius and exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in certain areas. Humidity levels will typically range from 45 to 50 percent. Consequently, starting today, the heatwave in the Northwest will strongly spread towards the Northeast.

According to meteorological authorities, the severe and exceptionally intense heatwave in Son La, Hoa Binh, and from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen is expected to last until around the 5th or 6th of April, gradually subsiding after that. In other areas of the Northern region, the heatwave is anticipated to persist until April 4. Meanwhile, the Southern region may experience prolonged heat for several more days.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan