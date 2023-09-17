Mui Trong Vinh achieves victory in Bantamweight division at MMA AFC 28

On the evening of September 16, the top professional mixed martial arts event in Asia, Angel's Fighting Championship 28 (MMA AFC 28), officially took place at The Grand Ho Tram Strip resort in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

The highlight of the event was the showdown for the interim Fly Weight (56kg) championship belt featuring Brazilian BJJ champion Robson Oliveira and South Korean boxer Kim Jin Min. The contest spanned three rounds, with each round lasting 5 minutes.

After three intense rounds of combat, Robson Oliveira emerged victorious with a unanimous decision from the referee panel, thereby successfully securing the interim Fly Weight (56kg) championship belt.

The excitement at the event reached its peak with Mui Trong Vinh, Vietnam's representative, securing a resounding victory against his Chinese opponent, Jia Yangin, in the Bantamweight division (61.2kg).

Mui Trong Vinh entered the match with familiar Muay Thai kicks. Jia Yangin caught Trong Vinh's leg and took the fight to the ground, but the Vietnamese fighter successfully defended himself.

Upon returning to a standing position, Trong Vinh unleashed a relentless barrage of punches and kicks that posed a significant challenge to his opponent's defense. Jia Yangin effectively closed the gap and once more brought the fight to the ground. However, this time, the Chinese fighter absorbed some punches to the head.

Seizing control, Trong Vinh pressed down on his opponent and unleashed a continuous series of ground-and-pound combos, causing Jia Yangin's face to swell. Although he could not knock out his opponent, Mui Trong Vinh still secured a points victory from the referee panel, giving him his first win in the prestigious MMA AFC tournament.

Unfortunately, the remaining three representatives of Vietnam in this event, namely Luu Duc Manh, Le Minh Hoang, and Dang Hoang Minh, did not achieve favorable results.