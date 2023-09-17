Mui Trong Vinh achieves victory in Bantamweight division at MMA AFC 28

|
Mui Trong Vinh convincingly defeats his Chinese opponent Jia Yangin in the Bantam Weight (61.2kg) category.
The highlight of the event was the showdown for the interim Fly Weight (56kg) championship belt featuring Brazilian BJJ champion Robson Oliveira and South Korean boxer Kim Jin Min. The contest spanned three rounds, with each round lasting 5 minutes.
|
Robson Oliveira consistently pressures his opponent Kim Jin Min throughout the match.
After three intense rounds of combat, Robson Oliveira emerged victorious with a unanimous decision from the referee panel, thereby successfully securing the interim Fly Weight (56kg) championship belt.
|
Robson Oliveira emerges victorious with a unanimous decision from the referee panel, thereby successfully securing the interim Fly Weight (56kg) championship belt.
The excitement at the event reached its peak with Mui Trong Vinh, Vietnam's representative, securing a resounding victory against his Chinese opponent, Jia Yangin, in the Bantamweight division (61.2kg).
Mui Trong Vinh entered the match with familiar Muay Thai kicks. Jia Yangin caught Trong Vinh's leg and took the fight to the ground, but the Vietnamese fighter successfully defended himself.
|
Mui Trong Vinh (in red shorts) delivers a punch to secure victory over Jia Yangin.
Upon returning to a standing position, Trong Vinh unleashed a relentless barrage of punches and kicks that posed a significant challenge to his opponent's defense. Jia Yangin effectively closed the gap and once more brought the fight to the ground. However, this time, the Chinese fighter absorbed some punches to the head.
|
Trong Vinh in the moment of victory.
Seizing control, Trong Vinh pressed down on his opponent and unleashed a continuous series of ground-and-pound combos, causing Jia Yangin's face to swell. Although he could not knock out his opponent, Mui Trong Vinh still secured a points victory from the referee panel, giving him his first win in the prestigious MMA AFC tournament.
|
Mui Trong Vinh and his Coach Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat
Unfortunately, the remaining three representatives of Vietnam in this event, namely Luu Duc Manh, Le Minh Hoang, and Dang Hoang Minh, did not achieve favorable results.