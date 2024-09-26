Movie, “Dao, Pho va Piano” to compete at 97th Academy Awards

The state-produced war film, “Dao, Pho va Piano” (Peach Blossoms, Pho and Piano) by director Phi Tien Son will compete in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

A scene in the film

The film tells about the 60-day-and-night campaign in Hà Nội to fight against the French colonialists and a young couple who overcame difficulties and dangers to find each other again on the last day of those 60 days and nights.

Previously, the Department of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism had established a national council for selecting films to compete in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

The Department of Cinema has received an invitation from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to submit one movie representing Vietnam for the preliminary round of the best international feature at the 97th Academy Awards which is set to take place on March 3, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 8 to January 12, 2025, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 17, 2025. The final voting will be held in February 2025.

The Academy Awards or The Oscars is an annual American awards ceremony honoring cinematic achievements in the film industry.

The awards were first presented in 1929, its ceremony was first televised in 1953. The Academy Awards ceremony is widely considered to be the most prestigious cinema awards ceremony in the world.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh