Movement of studying, following Uncle Ho’s example motivates city’s growth

After ten years of implementing Directive 05-CT/TW of the Politburo, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee have focused on leadership, direction, and proactively carrying out the directive in a timely and targeted manner, by the spirit of the Central Government’s guidance.

On the morning of May 19, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to summarize ten years of implementing Directive 05-CT/TW of the Politburo and commend collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle during the 2016–2025 period.

The delegates offer flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh City Command Headquarters. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The conference was organized at the Ho Chi Minh City Command Headquarters, marking the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19, 1980- May 19, 2025) and remembering 114 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey to find a way to save the country.

Attending the conference were Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The others included Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Manh Cuong, Member of the Standing Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission along with 341 exemplary individuals involved in movement of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example.

As reported by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, after a decade of implementing Directive 05, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee have focused on leadership and direction, proactively and promptly carrying out the directive in a targeted manner, in accordance with the guidance of the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Committee for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

These efforts have been closely aligned with implementing the Party Central Committee's resolutions and the political tasks of various sectors, localities, agencies, and units.

At the same time, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee have effectively and promptly addressed urgent matters of public concern, as well as focused on implementing breakthrough programs in accordance with the Resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress.

As 2021 marked the first year of implementing the Politburo's Conclusion 01-KL/TW, regarding studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, Ho Chi Minh City was seriously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, resulting in many activities that had to be suspended, postponed, or adjusted in terms of timing, method and scale.

However, the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee strictly disseminated, implemented and performed timely, comprehensive and appropriate guidance in line with the conclusions, plans and directives of the Central Government.

After the city's activities returned to normal in 2022, the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee has urgently overcome difficulties and made efforts to spark new inspiration for the city’s growth.

As part of the efforts, Ho Chi Minh City has organized, disseminated and effectively implemented Conclusion 01 and Directive 05, and also proactively developed thematic content for the years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 to suit the city's specific context.

In line with regulations of the Central, the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee has developed and issued guidelines for implementing the exemplary responsibility of cadres and party members, especially key cadres and leaders at all levels, associated with studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle.

In order to promote the study and practice of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, the 11th Congress Resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term identified the goal of establishing a “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.” This initiative aims to promote the city’s cultural identity and the dynamic, creative, pioneering characteristics of the city residents who are willing to embrace challenges.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a decision to establish the Steering Committee for the development of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space has gradually been expanded and appeared in residential areas across the city, in localities, public agencies and units, religious establishments, within cultural and artistic activity spaces, and even on digital platforms.

Over the past ten years, Ho Chi Minh City has developed 748 new models and innovative practices, along with 409 breakthrough and initiatives, put into practice, thereby bringing practical benefits to society.

A total of 1,334 outstanding collectives and 2,030 individuals have been recognized at the city level, and 12,850 collectives and 24,300 individuals at the district level have been selected and commended through this movement.

Speaking at the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that right after the Day of the Liberation of the South, April 30, 1975, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has identified studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example as a key task in building, educating and training the cadre force.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Over nearly ten years of implementing the study and practice of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, Ho Chi Minh City has achieved many outstanding results.

Reviewing the specific results achieved through the implementation of Directive 05, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi affirmed that studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle has deeply permeated social life, and become a crucial, regular task of each Party committee and organization as well as a way of thinking and acting for officials, Party members, youth union members, association members, contributing to the development of the city in particular and the country in general.

In the solemn atmosphere of the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi commended 341 collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle during the 2016–2025 period.

