MoT requires environmental protection at Long Thanh airport construction site

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just asked Vietnam Airports Corporation (ACV) to ensure safety, labor and environmental hygiene at the Long Thanh International Airport Construction Investment Project for the first phase.

Red soil dust polution at Long Thanh International Airport construction site

According to reflections from press agencies, the red soil dust pollution during the construction of the project settled onto the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay Expressway affecting traffic safety, thousands of households, many projects, factories, schools and residential areas around Long Thanh and Nhon Trach districts in Dong Nai Province.

In order to mitigate dust pollution, the MoT requested Vietnam Airports Corporation to urgently direct design and supervision consultants, review legal regulations and submit assessment reports of environmental impact and construction measures that have been approved.

Additionally, the ACV has to direct contractors to seriously conduct solutions to ensure safety, labor hygiene and the environment during construction as committed.

Besides, the ACV needs to research solutions to mitigate the impacts on people's lives and activities surrounding the project.

According to the Vietnam Airports Corporation, the unit has strengthened watering at the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport to prevent dust infiltration into the environment. In particular, contractors sent 43 specialized vehicles and sprinkler trucks to perform dust suppression along internal roads.

The ACV has also completed the construction of reservoirs and seven lakes for sedimentation along the boundary area of the conserved land.

However, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Dong Nai Province said that the measures for overcoming dust pollution are not effective.

According to requirements from the locality, the ACV needs to apply more effective solutions to prevent red dust.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong