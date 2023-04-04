Contractors asked to reduce dust infiltration from Long Thanh Airport project

Amid an infiltration of red basalt soil dust from the Long Thanh Airport project causing pollution and affecting residential areas, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has just required the contractors to reduce dust infiltration.

Particularly, the contractors were required to strengthen watering and review the construction process and documents assessing environmental impact to reduce dust infiltration.

The Transport Construction Investment Management Authority under the Ministry of Transport was assigned to monitor the progress, the quality of construction items and the environment sanitary.

Previously, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent a delegation to inspect the construction site and detected shortcomings in complying with the law on environmental protection at the ongoing construction of Long Thanh International Airport, including unusual watering triggering red basalt soil dust infiltration in the areas of 10km around the construction site. This has been affecting households in the communes of Binh Son, Cam Duong, Loc An, Bau Can, Long Phuoc, An Phuoc and Long Thanh Town of Dong Nai Province.

The working delegation of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment also required the project investor to strictly comply with regulations on environmental protection and licenses on underground resources exploitation.