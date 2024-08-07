More trains to be added for upcoming National Day

Vietnam Railways plans to add more trains to serve the rising travel demand on the occasion of the upcoming National Day (September 2).

Besides regular trips between HCMC and Hanoi, the company will provide additional trains on the routes, including HCMC – Nha Trang/Quy Nhon, Nha Trang – Da Nang, and Hanoi-Quang Binh.

Accordingly, Vietnam Railways will provide additional trains, consisting of SE30 from HCMC to Quy Nhon on August 29 – September 2 and SE29 from Quy Nhon to HCMC on August 30 to September 3.

The HCMC- Nha Trang route includes trains, consisting of SNT4 that will run from HCMC to Nha Trang on August 29-30 and SNT8 departing on August 30; SNT5 running from Nha Trang to HCMC on September 2-3.

There will be trainSE42 running from Nha Trang to Da Nang on August 30 – September 1 and vice versa on August 31- September 2;

In addition, trains QB1 and SE17 will leave Hanoi for Dong Hoi on August 30 while QB2 will run from Dong Hoi to the capital city on September 2-3.

The Hanoi-Lao Cai route will have additional trains, including SP7 departing from Hanoi on August 30 and SP8 running from Lao Cai on August 31.

On the Hanoi – Hai Phong route, there will be trains LP9, HP3, LP10, HP4 departing from Hanoi, and HD2 running from Hai Duong.

The company continues to offer special promotional programs for people under the preferential treatment policy, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, war veterans, wounded soldiers, disabled people, the elderly, children, students, members of trade unions, and passengers with membership cards.

In addition, discounts of 5 and 7 percent will be offered to passengers who buy tickets for returning trips and groups of 20 people and above respectively who purchase tickets for returning trips.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh