More trains canceled due to landslide in Chi Thanh railway tunnel

Vietnam Railways (VNR) yesterday informed that the landslide in Chi Thanh Tunnel caused cancellation of several trains from Hanoi, HCMC, Da Nang City, Nha Trang City.

The schedules for Train SE9 from Hanoi and Train SE10 from HCMC between May 23-29, 2024 have to be called off due to this serious landslide in Chi Thanh Tunnel, sited in the South-Central province of Phu Yen.

In addition, the operations of Train SE42 from Nha Trang City between May 24-29, 2024 and Train SE41 from Da Nang City between May 25-30, 2024 must be cancelled as well.

Passengers on other routes are arranged for transfer via road vehicles between La Hai Station in Dong Xuan District and Tuy Hoa District of Phu Yen Province to continue their journey. About 3,000 people were transferred yesterday. This incident prolonged their trip by 1-2 hours.

By Minh Huy – Translated by Thanh Tam

