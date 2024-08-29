More trains added on peak days, bus tickets sold out during National Day holiday

To meet the rising travel demand on the four-day National Day holiday, some transportation units have announced that tickets have been fully booked.

According to the Vietnam Railways Corporation, the railway sector added more trains for the North-South routes.



As of August 29 morning, the railway sector has sold out over 117,000 tickets, primarily for train tickets on the routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other provinces and cities on the peak days of August 30 and August 31, and round trip on September 3.

To serve the rising travel demand on the occasion of the upcoming holiday, the company added trains SE9/SE10 on Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route and vice versa, several pairs of trains on Ho Chi Minh City- Nha Trang route and Ho Chi Minh City-Quy Nhon route, on Nha Trang- Da Nang route and routes linking Hanoi and Quang Binh, Lao Cai and Hai Phong.

On the occasion, the company continues to offer a special five to seven percent discount on the ticket price for round trip to social policy beneficiaries, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, veterans, war invalids, the elderly, students, members of trade unions and so on.

Passenger bus operators at the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Ho Chi Minh City said that they sold out bus tickets for routes from the city to Central and Central Highlands provinces on August 30 and August 31.

A representative of Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station informed that the number of booked tickets has reached 33.9 percent of the total ticket volume for the holiday.

It is forecast that on the peak travel day of August 31, 59,000 passengers are estimated to depart the coach station with nearly 1,900 turns of the bus.

Coach stations recommended transport units not to increase ticket prices during the holiday.

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong