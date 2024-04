The Vietnam Railway Corporation sets to add more trains to serve for the high travel demand of passengers on the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.

In the north, more trains will be added to the Hanoi – Dong Hoi, Hanoi- Vinh, Hanoi- Thanh Hoa and Hanoi- Hai Phong routes between April 25 and May 1.

In addition, twin North-South trains have been added from March 28 to May 15.

In the south, Vietnam Railway Corporation will increase additional trains departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang and Quy Nhon cities and vice versa in April.

Currently, the railway sector is also offering various discounts and policies to support train passengers.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong