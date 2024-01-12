More than 2.7 million people in HCMC buy social insurance

More than 2.7 million dwellers in Ho Chi Minh City bought social insurance, the city Social Insurance announced yesterday.

The insurance agency announced this while providing information on work results in 2023 and mission directions for 2024. ​

According to agency head Lo Quan Hiep, Ho Chi Minh City currently has more than 2.7 million people who are social insurance card holders, reaching 101.72 percent of the plan, an increase of 3.98 percent compared to 2022.





More than 2.6 million people have been participating in unemployment insurance and there are more than 8.7 million health insurance participants bringing the health insurance coverage to reach 92.25 percent of the population. Revenue from social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance reached more than VND86,100 billion (US$3,521,428).

The amount of temporary late payment by the end of 2023 is more than VND3,685 billion, accounting for 4.04 percent. In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance will handle social insurance and unemployment insurance benefits for 1,403,628 people, down 11.8 percent compared to 2022.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance is managing 254,657 monthly pensioners and social insurance brackets.

According to the Director of Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance, the handling of social insurance and unemployment insurance benefits for employees is guaranteed to be timely in accordance with regulations.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan